St. John's vs. Wagner: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

St. John's (home) vs. Wagner (away)

Current Records: St. John's 5-2; Wagner 2-4

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will take on the St. John's Red Storm at noon ET on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's will be strutting in after a win while Wagner will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Seahawks were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 87-84 to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, St. John's took down the Massachusetts Minutemen 78-63. St. John's' success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Josh Roberts, who had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks, and G Julian Champagnie, who had 12 points in addition to seven boards.

When the two teams last met in last December, Wagner lost to St. John's by a decisive 73-58 margin. Can the Seahawks avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. John's have won both of the games they've played against Wagner in the last five years.