Who's Playing

Xavier @ St. John's

Current Records: Xavier 10-3; St. John's 11-2

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers lost both of their matches to the St. John's Red Storm last season on scores of 73-86 and 66-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Xavier and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena. The Musketeers will be strutting in after a win while St. John's will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Xavier ultimately received the gift of a 73-70 victory from a begrudging Seton Hall squad last Tuesday. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Zach Freemantle (23), guard Colby Jones (16), forward Jerome Hunter (11), and guard Souley Boum (10).

Meanwhile, St. John's lost to the Villanova Wildcats on the road by a decisive 78-63 margin. One thing holding the Red Storm back was the mediocre play of guard Posh Alexander, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

St. John's' loss took them down to 11-2 while Xavier's victory pulled them up to 10-3. In Xavier's win, Colby Jones had 16 points and six assists in addition to eight boards and three blocks and Zach Freemantle had 23 points along with nine rebounds. We'll see if St. John's have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Xavier have won 12 out of their last 15 games against St. John's.