Teams trending in opposite directions battle when the St. John's Red Storm face the Xavier Musketeers in a key Big East Conference matchup on Tuesday. St. John's is coming off a 70-62 win over Butler on Saturday, while Xavier dropped a 69-63 decision at Georgetown on Friday. The Red Storm (12-3, 3-1 Big East), who have won seven of their last eight games, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Musketeers (9-6, 1-3 Big East), who have lost five of their past seven games, are 8-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from Cintas Center in Cincinnati is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Xavier leads the all-time series 17-7, including 9-2 in games played at the Cintas Center. St. John's is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest St. John's vs. Xavier odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before making any St. John's vs. Xavier picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2024-25 season on a 183-130 betting roll (+2520) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on St. John's vs. Xavier. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for St. John's vs. Xavier:

St. John's vs. Xavier spread: St. John's -1.5



St. John's vs. Xavier over/under: 151.5 points

St. John's vs. Xavier money line: St. John's -129, Xavier +109

STJ: The Red Storm have hit the game total over in nine of their last 15 road games (+4.60 units)

XAV: The Musketeers have hit the money line in 14 of their last 19 home games (+7.80 units



St. John's vs. Xavier picks: See picks at SportsLine



St. John's vs. Xavier streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back St. John's

The Red Storm are led by guard RJ Luis Jr. The junior is coming off a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Butler. He has registered four double-doubles on the season, including a 24-point, 10-rebound effort in a 77-64 win over Harvard on Nov. 30. In 15 games, including 12 starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.2 minutes.

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor has been on a tear. He has scored 10 or more points in seven consecutive games, and in 10 of 15 games overall, including 14 starts. He has registered five double-doubles, including a 28-point and 13-rebound effort in an 88-71 win over Kansas State on Dec. 7. For the season, he is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Xavier

Senior forward Zach Freemantle helps power the Musketeer attack. In 12 games, including 11 starts, he is averaging 16.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.2 minutes. He is coming off a 16-point and seven-rebound effort in the loss at Georgetown. He scored 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists in a 119-58 win over Morgan State on Dec. 10.

Junior guard Ryan Conwell is in his first season with the program after one year at South Florida and one at Indiana State. In 15 starts, he is averaging 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.7 minutes. He is coming off a 12-point and three-rebound effort in the loss at Georgetown. He poured in 22 points and added three rebounds and two assists in a 94-72 win over Seton Hall on Dec. 31. See which team to pick here.

How to make St. John's vs. Xavier picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total, projecting 153 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins St. John's vs. Xavier, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,500 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.