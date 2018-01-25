St. Mary's vs. BYU odds: Picks from model that's 46-28 on college basketball

Saint Mary's and BYU have a huge WCC showdown on Thursday night. USATSI

Two West Coast Conference squads collide late Thursday evening when BYU travels to Saint Mary's to take on the Gaels at McKeon Pavilion at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Saint Mary's is favored by 8.5, up half-a-point after opening at eight. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137.5, down three after opening at 140.5



The model has taken into account Saint Mary's strong recent performances. The Gaels have won 14 in a row overall and are 19-2 on the season with a strong 8-0 start in the WCC.



They are a balanced squad that excels in several different areas. They're a top-60 team nationally in scoring offense, scoring defense and assists per game. And they are extremely accurate shooters, nailing 52.4 percent of their field goal attempts.



When these two teams met at BYU on Dec. 30, Saint Mary's ultimately won by 10, but that score is deceiving because the game was tightly contested for 40 minutes and ultimately went into overtime before Saint Mary's pulled away late.



But just because Saint Mary's has been one of the nation's top teams and beat BYU on the road already doesn't mean the Gaels will be able to cover an 8.5-point spread at home.



The Cougars have won five of six overall since that loss to Saint Mary's. They've been tough on the road all season, losing just one game -- a one-point loss to Pacific. They've already proven they can take Saint Mary's down to the wire, so a close game could easily be on tap again.



Will BYU go on the road and make a statement or will Saint Mary's protect its home court with a big conference victory and cover?