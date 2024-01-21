Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Canisius 7-10, St. Peter's 9-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 21st at Yanitelli Center. Canisius is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 70-58 to the Gaels.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, St. Peter's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags.

The Golden Griffins have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season. As for the Peacocks, their loss dropped their record down to 9-6.

Canisius couldn't quite finish off St. Peter's when the teams last played back in December of 2023 and fell 54-52. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Canisius has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.