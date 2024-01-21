Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Canisius 7-10, St. Peter's 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 21st at Yanitelli Center. Canisius is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 70-58 to the Gaels.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, St. Peter's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags.

The Golden Griffins have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season. As for the Peacocks, their loss dropped their record down to 9-6.

Canisius couldn't quite finish off St. Peter's when the teams last played back in December of 2023 and fell 54-52. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Canisius has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.

  • Dec 03, 2023 - St. Peter's 54 vs. Canisius 52
  • Feb 24, 2023 - Canisius 66 vs. St. Peter's 53
  • Jan 08, 2023 - Canisius 67 vs. St. Peter's 60
  • Jan 23, 2022 - Canisius 63 vs. St. Peter's 60
  • Jan 18, 2022 - St. Peter's 65 vs. Canisius 57
  • Jan 02, 2021 - Canisius 63 vs. St. Peter's 60
  • Jan 01, 2021 - Canisius 70 vs. St. Peter's 58
  • Feb 29, 2020 - St. Peter's 69 vs. Canisius 68
  • Jan 12, 2020 - Canisius 72 vs. St. Peter's 68
  • Feb 10, 2019 - Canisius 64 vs. St. Peter's 60