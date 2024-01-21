Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in December of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Canisius and St. Peter's will finish this one. Sitting on a score of 37-36, Canisius has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Canisius came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Canisius 7-10, St. Peter's 9-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 21st at Yanitelli Center. Canisius is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 70-58 to the Gaels.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, St. Peter's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags.

The Golden Griffins have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season. As for the Peacocks, their loss dropped their record down to 9-6.

Canisius will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the five-point underdog. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Canisius couldn't quite finish off St. Peter's when the teams last played back in December of 2023 and fell 54-52. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Peter's is a 5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Canisius has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.