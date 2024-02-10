Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Fairfield 14-9, St. Peter's 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fairfield has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter's took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Fairfield, who comes in off a win.

On Thursday, the Stags didn't have too much trouble with the Broncs at home as they won 84-67. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the matchup between St. Peter's and the Bobcats on Thursday hardly resembled the 58-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Peacocks fell 84-73 to the Bobcats. St. Peter's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The Stags are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 16 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 14-9 record this season. As for the Peacocks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Fairfield have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given Fairfield's sizable advantage in that area, the Peacocks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Fairfield was able to grind out a solid win over the Peacocks in their previous matchup back in January, winning 76-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fairfield since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Peter's and Fairfield both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.