Halftime Report

St. Peter's is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 28-19 lead against Iona.

St. Peter's entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Iona step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Iona 6-7, St. Peter's 6-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Peter's will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

St. Peter's waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Bison by a score of 67-58.

Meanwhile, the Gaels beat the Crimson 69-60 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Iona.

The Peacocks have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for the Gaels, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Iona is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

St. Peter's suffered a grim 73-53 defeat to Iona in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can St. Peter's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a slight 2.5-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 126 points.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.