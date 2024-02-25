Halftime Report

Marist is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-30 lead against St. Peter's.

Marist entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will St. Peter's step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Marist 15-9, St. Peter's 14-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Yanitelli Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Marist comes in on five and the Peacocks on three.

Last Friday, the Red Foxes beat the Jaspers 57-50.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's game on Friday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 70-65 victory over the Mountaineers.

The Red Foxes pushed their record up to 15-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Peacocks, their win bumped their record up to 14-11.

Marist will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 15-9 and St. Peter's is 10-5.

Marist beat the Peacocks 63-52 in their previous matchup on February 4th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Peter's is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 121.5 points.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marist.