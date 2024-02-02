Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Niagara 10-10, St. Peter's 11-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Niagara has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Yanitelli Center. Coming off a loss in a game Niagara was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Niagara fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Jaspers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaspers. Niagara found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's game on Sunday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Saints by a score of 63-52.

The Purple Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 10-10. As for the Peacocks, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've only made 39.5% of their shots this season. Given Niagara's sizable advantage in that area, the Peacocks will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Niagara took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, St. Peter's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Niagara might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

St. Peter's is a 4-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Peacocks slightly, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.