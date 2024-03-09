Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Quinnipiac 22-8, St. Peter's 16-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Quinnipiac has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter's took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Quinnipiac, who comes in off a win.

On Thursday, the Bobcats beat the Red Foxes 73-64.

Quinnipiac can attribute much of their success to Amarri Tice, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Tice didn't help Quinnipiac's cause all that much against Florida back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 61-56 to the Broncs. Having soared to a lofty 89 points in the game before, St. Peter's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Corey Washington, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 22-8. As for the Peacocks, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-12.

Quinnipiac was able to grind out a solid win over St. Peter's in their previous matchup back in February, winning 84-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.