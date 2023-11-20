Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: UMass Lowell 3-1, St. Peter's 1-2

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

After three games on the road, St. Peter's is heading back home. They will take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored St. Peter's last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 71-70 to the Knights.

Even though they lost, St. Peter's were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FDU only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Sun Devils by a score of 71-69.

The losing side was boosted by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Yuri Covington, who scored 14 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Peacocks now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the River Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Peter's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.