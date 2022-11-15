Who's Playing

Bucknell @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Bucknell 2-0; St. Peter's 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Bucknell Bison will be on the road. They will take on the St. Peter's Peacocks at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Yanitelli Center. The Bison will be strutting in after a win while St. Peter's will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bucknell didn't have too much trouble with the Niagara Purple Eagles at home this past Saturday as they won 68-50.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 80-44 bruising that St. Peter's suffered against the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday. The top scorer for St. Peter's was Jaylen Murray (13 points).

Bucknell is now a perfect 2-0 while the Peacocks sit at 1-1. Two last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bison enter the contest with a 45.70% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 35.90% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Bucknell's 3% advantage translates to the new season.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.