Who's Playing
Bucknell @ St. Peter's
Current Records: Bucknell 2-0; St. Peter's 1-1
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Bucknell Bison will be on the road. They will take on the St. Peter's Peacocks at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Yanitelli Center. The Bison will be strutting in after a win while St. Peter's will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bucknell didn't have too much trouble with the Niagara Purple Eagles at home this past Saturday as they won 68-50.
Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 80-44 bruising that St. Peter's suffered against the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday. The top scorer for St. Peter's was Jaylen Murray (13 points).
Bucknell is now a perfect 2-0 while the Peacocks sit at 1-1. Two last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bison enter the contest with a 45.70% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 35.90% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Bucknell's 3% advantage translates to the new season.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.