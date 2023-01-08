Who's Playing

Canisius @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Canisius 3-11; St. Peter's 7-8

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Yanitelli Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Peter's winning the first 65-57 at home and the Golden Griffins taking the second 63-60.

After constant struggles on the road, Canisius has finally found some success away from home. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Manhattan Jaspers this past Friday, winning 64-57.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's came up short against the Siena Saints this past Friday, falling 70-60.

Canisius is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Canisius is now 3-11 while the Peacocks sit at 7-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Peacocks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Canisius have won eight out of their last 14 games against St. Peter's.