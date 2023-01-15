Who's Playing
Fairfield @ St. Peter's
Current Records: Fairfield 6-10; St. Peter's 7-10
What to Know
Get ready for an MAAC battle as the St. Peter's Peacocks and the Fairfield Stags will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Yanitelli Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
St. Peter's came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday, falling 58-51.
Meanwhile, Fairfield was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 75-69 to the Iona Gaels.
The losses put the Peacocks at 7-10 and Fairfield at 6-10. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairfields have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 17 games against Fairfield.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Fairfield 67 vs. St. Peter's 55
- Mar 09, 2022 - St. Peter's 77 vs. Fairfield 63
- Mar 05, 2022 - St. Peter's 57 vs. Fairfield 41
- Feb 18, 2022 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Fairfield 59
- Mar 12, 2021 - Fairfield 52 vs. St. Peter's 47
- Feb 14, 2021 - St. Peter's 66 vs. Fairfield 49
- Feb 13, 2021 - Fairfield 55 vs. St. Peter's 50
- Feb 16, 2020 - St. Peter's 61 vs. Fairfield 44
- Jan 15, 2020 - Fairfield 61 vs. St. Peter's 51
- Mar 03, 2019 - St. Peter's 62 vs. Fairfield 52
- Jan 10, 2019 - Fairfield 60 vs. St. Peter's 57
- Dec 28, 2017 - Fairfield 70 vs. St. Peter's 61
- Feb 19, 2017 - St. Peter's 74 vs. Fairfield 55
- Jan 17, 2017 - St. Peter's 69 vs. Fairfield 55
- Mar 05, 2016 - Fairfield 64 vs. St. Peter's 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - St. Peter's 72 vs. Fairfield 68
- Jan 19, 2016 - St. Peter's 77 vs. Fairfield 71