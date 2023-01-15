Who's Playing

Fairfield @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Fairfield 6-10; St. Peter's 7-10

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the St. Peter's Peacocks and the Fairfield Stags will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Yanitelli Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

St. Peter's came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday, falling 58-51.

Meanwhile, Fairfield was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 75-69 to the Iona Gaels.

The losses put the Peacocks at 7-10 and Fairfield at 6-10. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairfields have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 17 games against Fairfield.