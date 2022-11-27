Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 3-4; St. Peter's 3-2

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Yanitelli Center. The Peacocks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

St. Peter's has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Old Westbury Panthers on Wednesday. St. Peter's steamrolled past Old Westbury 98-51 at home.

As for Fairleigh Dickinson, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Their bruising 83-61 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday might stick with them for a while. Fairleigh Dickinson was surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Demetre Roberts just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.

The Peacocks are now 3-2 while the Knights sit at 3-4. St. Peter's is 0-2 after wins this season, and Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Series History

St. Peter's have won two out of their last five games against Fairleigh Dickinson.