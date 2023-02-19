Who's Playing

Iona @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Iona 19-7; St. Peter's 10-14

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks haven't won a matchup against the Iona Gaels since March 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. St. Peter's and Iona will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Gaels will be strutting in after a win while the Peacocks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Peter's received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 68-52 to the Manhattan Jaspers.

Meanwhile, Iona strolled past Manhattan with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 71-60.

St. Peter's ended up a good deal behind Iona when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 73-55. Maybe St. Peter's will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Series History

Iona have won 13 out of their last 16 games against St. Peter's.