Who's Playing
Iona @ St. Peter's
Current Records: Iona 19-7; St. Peter's 10-14
What to Know
The St. Peter's Peacocks haven't won a matchup against the Iona Gaels since March 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. St. Peter's and Iona will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Gaels will be strutting in after a win while the Peacocks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
St. Peter's received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 68-52 to the Manhattan Jaspers.
Meanwhile, Iona strolled past Manhattan with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 71-60.
St. Peter's ended up a good deal behind Iona when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 73-55. Maybe St. Peter's will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iona have won 13 out of their last 16 games against St. Peter's.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 55
- Feb 15, 2022 - Iona 70 vs. St. Peter's 61
- Jan 30, 2022 - Iona 85 vs. St. Peter's 77
- Mar 11, 2020 - St. Peter's 56 vs. Iona 54
- Mar 06, 2020 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Iona 65
- Jan 03, 2020 - St. Peter's 75 vs. Iona 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 71
- Feb 15, 2019 - Iona 62 vs. St. Peter's 46
- Mar 04, 2018 - Iona 65 vs. St. Peter's 62
- Feb 10, 2018 - Iona 86 vs. St. Peter's 77
- Jan 05, 2018 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 69
- Mar 05, 2017 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 65
- Jan 29, 2017 - Iona 69 vs. St. Peter's 66
- Dec 02, 2016 - Iona 79 vs. St. Peter's 65
- Feb 01, 2016 - Iona 75 vs. St. Peter's 67
- Jan 22, 2016 - Iona 64 vs. St. Peter's 58