St. Peter’s vs. Marist odds, line: 2019 MAAC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 run

The eighth-seeded Marist Red Foxes and ninth-seeded St. Peter's Peacocks open the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday. Marist (12-18, 7-11) has lost four in a row after putting together a four-game winning streak, while St. Peter's (9-21, 6-12) has won three of four. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET from the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. Marist is 2-0 on a neutral court, but has not made the NCAA Tournament since 1986-87. The Red Foxes are favored by 2.5 points in the latest St. Peter's vs. Marist odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 123.5.

The model knows Marist has had an up-and-down season, but is quite capable of beating anyone. The Red Foxes split their regular-season meetings with conference champion Iona, winning at home, and also split with Canisius and Quinnipiac, teams that tied for second place. Both of those wins came on the road.

Marist is led by senior guard Brian Parker (14.7 ppg), who is fifth on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,800 points. Parker scored 19 against St. Peter's in the Feb. 22 meeting and had 17 against the Peacocks on Jan. 13. Also leading Marist's offense is senior forward Ryan Funk, who has been deadly from the outside. He is second in program history with 261 career 3-pointers.

But just because Marist is the higher seed does not guarantee it will cover against the Peacocks.

That's because St. Peter's has had the Red Foxes' number of late. The Peacocks swept the season series, winning 65-59 at Marist and 72-63 at home. They also lead the all-time series 31-23. St. Peter's is a three-time MAAC Tournament champion, last winning the title in 2011. It also won titles in 1991 and 1995.

Senior guard Davauhnte Turner (16.5 ppg) has come up big against the Red Foxes, scoring 22 in the first meeting and 16 in the second. Senior forward Samuel Idowu (11 ppg) has also been on a roll, and in the first meeting with Marist, he connected for 14 points.

