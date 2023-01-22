Who's Playing

Niagara @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Niagara 9-9; St. Peter's 8-11

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles haven't won a matchup against the St. Peter's Peacocks since Feb. 27 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Niagara and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Peacocks will be strutting in after a win while the Purple Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Niagara was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 65-62 to the Rider Broncs.

Speaking of close games: on Friday St. Peter's sidestepped the Marist Red Foxes for a 61-57 victory.

Niagara is now 9-9 while St. Peter's sits at 8-11. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Purple Eagles are 11th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.8 on average. The Peacocks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 14 games against Niagara.