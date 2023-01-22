Who's Playing

Niagara @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Niagara 9-9; St. Peter's 8-11

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks won both of their matches against the Niagara Purple Eagles last season (74-68 and 63-36) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. The Peacocks and Niagara will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter's should still be riding high after a victory, while Niagara will be looking to get back in the win column.

St. Peter's came out on top in a nail-biter against the Marist Red Foxes this past Friday, sneaking past 61-57.

Speaking of close games: Niagara was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 65-62 to the Rider Broncs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Peter's is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Peacocks' win brought them up to 8-11 while the Purple Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 9-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Niagara has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 15th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Peacocks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 14 games against Niagara.