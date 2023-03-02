Who's Playing

Rider @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Rider 15-12; St. Peter's 11-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the St. Peter's Peacocks are heading back home. The Peacocks and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter's should still be riding high after a victory, while Rider will be looking to right the ship.

St. Peter's escaped with a win on Sunday against the Niagara Purple Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.

Meanwhile, Rider was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 63-58 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

St. Peter's is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Peacocks' win brought them up to 11-16 while the Broncs' loss pulled them down to 15-12. St. Peter's is 2-8 after wins this year, and Rider is 6-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a 4-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rider have won nine out of their last 17 games against St. Peter's.