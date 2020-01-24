St. Peter's vs. Rider odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from advanced model

The Rider Broncs will take on the St. Peter's Peacocks at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. Rider is 9-8 overall and 4-1 at home, while St. Peter's is 6-9 overall and 3-6 on the road. Rider enters Friday's matchup having lost four of its last five games. St. Peter's, meanwhile, is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 road games. The Broncs are favored by six-points in the latest Rider vs. St. Peter's odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any St. Peter's vs. Rider picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, it has simulated Rider vs. St. Peter's 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Broncs came up short against Canisius on Sunday, falling 95-86. Rider has now lost six of its last eight games. Despite their recent losing skid, the Broncs will be confident they can earn a victory over St. Peter's on Friday evening. That's because Rider has defeated the Peacocks in four of its last five meetings.

Meanwhile, everything went St. Peter's' way against Quinnipiac on Saturday as the Peacocks made off with a 71-51 victory. The Peacocks have now covered the spread in nine of their last 12 outings. They've also had success covering the spread against Rider on the road. In fact, St. Peter's is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games on the road against Rider.

So who wins St. Peter's vs. Rider? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rider vs. St. Peter's spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.