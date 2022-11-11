Who's Playing

Chicago State @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: Chicago State 0-1; St. Thomas (MN) 0-1

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again Friday and play against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Schoenecker Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

A win for Chicago State just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Northwestern Wildcats on the road and fell 85-54. Wesley Cardet Jr. just could not get things rolling his way, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-16, 11-point finish.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) ended up a good deal behind the Creighton Bluejays when they played on Monday, losing 72-60. Andrew Rohde (15 points), Brooks Allen (14 points), and Riley Miller (13 points) were the top scorers for the Tommies.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. Two last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cougars have only been able to knock down 25.40% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. St. Thomas (MN) is 40th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 74.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tommies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Chicago State won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.