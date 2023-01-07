Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 6-10; St. Thomas (MN) 12-6

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies won both of their matches against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks last season (80-73 and 95-74) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. St. Thomas (MN) and Nebraska Omaha will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

St. Thomas (MN) netted an 81-71 victory over the Denver Pioneers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Western Illinois Leathernecks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Nebraska Omaha proved too difficult a challenge. Nebraska Omaha had just enough and edged out the Leathernecks 78-74. It took eight tries, but the Mavericks can finally say that they have a win on the road.

The Tommies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought St. Thomas (MN) up to 12-6 and Nebraska Omaha to 6-10. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: St. Thomas (MN) has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Nebraska Omaha has experienced some struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The Tommies are a big 8-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Series History

St. Thomas (MN) have won both of the games they've played against Nebraska Omaha in the last three years.