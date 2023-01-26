Who's Playing
South Dakota State @ St. Thomas (MN)
Current Records: South Dakota State 11-9; St. Thomas (MN) 13-9
What to Know
The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. St. Thomas (MN) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
St. Thomas (MN) was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 60-56 to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
Meanwhile, South Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Pioneers at home this past Saturday as they won 76-61.
South Dakota State's win lifted them to 11-9 while St. Thomas (MN)'s defeat dropped them down to 13-9. We'll see if South Dakota State can repeat their recent success or if St. Thomas (MN) bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota State have won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last three years.
- Dec 31, 2022 - South Dakota State 71 vs. St. Thomas (MN) 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - South Dakota State 79 vs. St. Thomas (MN) 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - South Dakota State 92 vs. St. Thomas (MN) 77