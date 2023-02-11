Who's Playing

UMKC @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: UMKC 11-15; St. Thomas (MN) 16-11

What to Know

The UMKC Roos are on the road again on Saturday and play against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Schoenecker Arena. The Roos will be strutting in after a win while St. Thomas (MN) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Western Illinois Leathernecks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UMKC proved too difficult a challenge. UMKC took down WIU 76-64.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) came up short against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Thursday, falling 95-88.

UMKC's victory brought them up to 11-15 while the Tommies' loss pulled them down to 16-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Roos have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. St. Thomas (MN) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMKC have won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last three years.