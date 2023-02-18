Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: Western Illinois 15-11; St. Thomas (MN) 17-11

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Schoenecker Arena. St. Thomas (MN) should still be feeling good after a big win, while WIU will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Tommies made easy work of the UMKC Roos on Saturday and carried off a 73-43 victory.

Meanwhile, WIU came up short against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Saturday, falling 82-73.

St. Thomas (MN) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

St. Thomas (MN)'s win brought them up to 17-11 while the Leathernecks' loss pulled them down to 15-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tommies have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 42nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. WIUs have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 31st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tommies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Illinois have won two out of their last three games against St. Thomas (MN).