Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Denver 6-14, St. Thomas 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Denver has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Thomas Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schoenecker Arena. The two teams are at an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2021, but likely not for long.

On Wednesday, Denver lost to Neb.-Omaha at home by a decisive 80-62 margin.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask St. Thomas). They took down South Dakota 119-104 on Saturday. The victory was familiar territory for the Tommies who have now won four matchups in a row.

St. Thomas was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive matches.

Denver has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-14 record this season. As for St. Thomas, they pushed their record up to 14-5 with the win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season.

Denver suffered a grim 83-58 defeat to St. Thomas in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can Denver avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Thomas and Denver both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.