Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Milwaukee 3-5, St. Thomas 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the St. Thomas Tommies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Schoenecker Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Milwaukee was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After soaring to 84 points the game before, Milwaukee faltered in their game on Saturday. They took a 70-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix. Milwaukee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Milwaukee struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Green Bay posted 16.

Meanwhile, the Tommies strolled past the Broncos with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 66-51.

The Panthers' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-5. As for the Tommies, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Milwaukee came up short against St. Thomas when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 76-72. Can Milwaukee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Thomas is a 5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

St. Thomas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.