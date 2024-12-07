Halftime Report

The last time St. Thomas and Montana met, the game was decided by 19 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 40-39, St. Thomas has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

St. Thomas came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Montana Grizzlies @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Montana 6-3, St. Thomas 6-4

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Montana has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the St. Thomas Tommies at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schoenecker Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Montana beat S. Dak. State 71-67.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas beat N. Colorado 87-75 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tommies.

Even though they won, St. Thomas struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Montana's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for St. Thomas, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Montana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Montana is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

St. Thomas is a solid 6-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tommies, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.