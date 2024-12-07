Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Montana 6-3, St. Thomas 6-4

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

What to Know

Montana has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the St. Thomas Tommies at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schoenecker Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Montana beat S. Dak. State 71-67.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas beat N. Colorado 87-75 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tommies.

Even though they won, St. Thomas struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Montana's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for St. Thomas, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Montana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Montana took their win against St. Thomas when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 78-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.