Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 14-16, St. Thomas 17-12

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the St. Thomas Tommies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at Schoenecker Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Mavericks came up short against the Roos and fell 63-58. Neb.-Omaha got off to an early lead (up 12 with 12:13 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Neb.-Omaha's loss came about despite a quality game from Frankie Fidler, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Fidler continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Tommies also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Jackrabbits by a score of 77-72. St. Thomas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Carter Bjerke, who scored 16 points. He didn't help St. Thomas' cause all that much against the Pioneers on February 10th but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Mavericks dropped their record down to 14-16 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Tommies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-12 record this season.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Neb.-Omaha haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Neb.-Omaha didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Tommies in their previous matchup on February 1st, but they still walked away with a 69-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Neb.-Omaha since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

St. Thomas has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Neb.-Omaha.