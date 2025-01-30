Halftime Report

The last time St. Thomas and Oral Roberts met, the game was decided by 22 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but St. Thomas leads 45-42 over Oral Roberts.

If St. Thomas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-6 in no time. On the other hand, Oral Roberts will have to make due with a 5-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Oral Roberts 5-15, St. Thomas 16-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the St. Thomas Tommies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Schoenecker Arena. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Oral Roberts couldn't handle Neb.-Omaha and fell 84-76.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas posted their closest win since February 17, 2024 on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Kansas City out 68-65. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Oral Roberts' loss dropped their record down to 5-15. As for St. Thomas, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Oral Roberts has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've drained 39.6% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oral Roberts is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played St. Thomas.

Odds

St. Thomas is a big 14.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 5 out of their last 7 games against St. Thomas.