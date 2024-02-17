Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: South Dakota 10-16, St. Thomas 16-10

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

South Dakota is 5-0 against the Tommies since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Schoenecker Arena. South Dakota is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

The matchup between South Dakota and the Mavericks on Thursday hardly resembled the 67-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Coyotes took a 91-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Thomas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 94-77 bruising from the Pioneers. St. Thomas found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Brooks Allen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with three steals. He didn't help St. Thomas' cause all that much against the Bison back in January but the same can't be said for this match.

The Coyotes have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season. As for the Tommies, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-10.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Thomas, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5 rebounds per game. Given South Dakota's sizable advantage in that area, the Tommies will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Dakota won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in January, slipping by the Tommies 74-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Dakota since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Dakota has won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas in the last 2 years.