Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 8-8, St. Thomas 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits and the St. Thomas Tommies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Schoenecker Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 31.7% better than the opposition, a fact Southern Dak. St. proved on Saturday. They blew past the Bobcats, posting a 89-61 victory at home. With that victory, Southern Dak. St. brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Southern Dak. St. can attribute much of their success to William Kyle III, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds, and Zeke Mayo, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kyle III has scored all season.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas entered their tilt with Sacramento State with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Tommies rang in the new year with a 63-50 victory over the Hornets on Saturday.

St. Thomas can attribute much of their success to Raheem Anthony, who scored 12 points. Anthony continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Jackrabbits pushed their record up to 8-8 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26.33 points. As for the Tommies, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Southern Dak. St. have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, St. Thomas is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

St. Thomas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern Dak. St., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against St. Thomas.