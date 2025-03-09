The top-seeded Omaha Mavericks will take on the second-seeded St. Thomas Tommies in the Summit League Tournament Championship Game on Sunday night. Omaha has already punched its ticket to its first-ever NCAA Tournament after defeating South Dakota 100-75, and St. Thomas defeated North Dakota 85-69 on Saturday night. St. Thomas, which is transitioning from Division III to Division I is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament this year, so the Summit League bid will automatically go to Omaha. The Tommies (24-9, 12-4 Summit), who have won four in a row, are 3-1 on neutral courts. The Mavericks (21-12, 13-3 Summit), who have won five straight, are also 3-1 at neutral sites.

Tip-off from the Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., is set for 9 p.m. ET. The teams split a pair of games this season with St. Thomas winning the last meeting 95-84 on Feb. 15. St. Thomas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest St. Thomas vs. Omaha odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Omaha vs. St. Thomas picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on St. Thomas vs. Omaha You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Omaha vs. St. Thomas:

St. Thomas vs. Omaha spread: St. Thomas -3.5



St. Thomas vs. Omaha over/under: 148.5 points

St. Thomas vs. Omaha money line: St. Thomas -173, Omaha +140

ST: The Tommies are 15-13 against the spread in their last 28 games

OM: The Mavericks are 20-9 ATS in their last 29 games

St. Thomas vs. Omaha picks: See picks at SportsLine

St. Thomas vs. Omaha streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back St. Thomas

Junior guard Miles Barnstable is one of four Tommies averaging double-figure scoring. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal in 27.3 minutes. In Saturday's semifinal win over North Dakota, he scored 14 points, while adding five rebounds and two steals. He had 17 points and six rebounds in an 80-62 win over Denver in Thursday's quarterfinal.

Also powering St. Thomas is junior guard Kendall Blue, who was dominant in the win over North Dakota on Saturday. In 32 minutes of action, he poured in 21 points, while adding three steals and two assists. He had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists in Thursday's win over Denver. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.8 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Omaha

Senior forward Marquel Sutton is a key reason for the Mavericks' offensive success. In a 70-61 Summit League quarterfinal win over Kansas City on Thursday, he registered a double-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. He had 19 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's semifinal win over South Dakota. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 32.6 minutes.

Senior guard J.J. White has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past five games. In a 93-85 win over South Dakota on Feb. 22, he poured in 22 points, while adding seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. In the first meeting against St. Thomas on Jan. 23, he scored 15 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. In 32 games, including 22 starts, he is averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Omaha vs. St. Thomas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 156 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Omaha vs. St. Thomas, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.