Halftime Report

Stanford needs a victory to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. Sitting on a score of 44-35, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Stanford came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Arizona 10-2, Stanford 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Stanford Cardinal at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Maples Pavilion. Arizona knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Stanford likes a good challenge.

Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 19 points or more this season. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Golden Bears 100-81. With Arizona ahead 54-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Arizona's win on Friday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Caleb Love, who scored 22 points. Motiejus Krivas was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stanford last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Sun Devils by a score of 76-73. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Stanford in their matchups with Arizona State: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brandon Angel, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for the Cardinal, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 93.2 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Stanford took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Arizona shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12 points. This will be Stanford's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Arizona is a big 12-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.