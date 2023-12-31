Halftime Report
Stanford needs a victory to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. Sitting on a score of 44-35, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.
Stanford came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Arizona Wildcats @ Stanford Cardinal
Current Records: Arizona 10-2, Stanford 5-6
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Stanford Cardinal at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Maples Pavilion. Arizona knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Stanford likes a good challenge.
Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 19 points or more this season. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Golden Bears 100-81. With Arizona ahead 54-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Arizona's win on Friday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Caleb Love, who scored 22 points. Motiejus Krivas was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stanford last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Sun Devils by a score of 76-73. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Stanford in their matchups with Arizona State: they've now lost three in a row.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brandon Angel, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.
The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for the Cardinal, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-6.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 93.2 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
While only Stanford took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Arizona shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12 points. This will be Stanford's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.
Odds
Arizona is a big 12-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.
- Mar 09, 2023 - Arizona 95 vs. Stanford 84
- Feb 11, 2023 - Stanford 88 vs. Arizona 79
- Mar 10, 2022 - Arizona 84 vs. Stanford 80
- Mar 03, 2022 - Arizona 81 vs. Stanford 69
- Jan 20, 2022 - Arizona 85 vs. Stanford 57
- Jan 28, 2021 - Stanford 73 vs. Arizona 64
- Dec 19, 2020 - Stanford 78 vs. Arizona 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Arizona 69 vs. Stanford 60
- Feb 24, 2019 - Arizona 70 vs. Stanford 54
- Jan 09, 2019 - Arizona 75 vs. Stanford 70