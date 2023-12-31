Who's Playing
Arizona Wildcats @ Stanford Cardinal
Current Records: Arizona 10-2, Stanford 5-6
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stanford Cardinal at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Maples Pavilion. One thing working in Arizona's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last six matches.
Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Golden Bears 100-81. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-26.
Arizona's win on Friday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Caleb Love, who scored 22 points. Motiejus Krivas was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stanford on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Sun Devils by a score of 76-73. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Stanford in their matchups with Arizona State: they've now lost three in a row.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brandon Angel, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.
The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for the Cardinal, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-6.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 93.2 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Arizona was able to grind out a solid win over Stanford in their previous matchup back in March, winning 95-84. Does Arizona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stanford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.
- Mar 09, 2023 - Arizona 95 vs. Stanford 84
- Feb 11, 2023 - Stanford 88 vs. Arizona 79
- Mar 10, 2022 - Arizona 84 vs. Stanford 80
- Mar 03, 2022 - Arizona 81 vs. Stanford 69
- Jan 20, 2022 - Arizona 85 vs. Stanford 57
- Jan 28, 2021 - Stanford 73 vs. Arizona 64
- Dec 19, 2020 - Stanford 78 vs. Arizona 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Arizona 69 vs. Stanford 60
- Feb 24, 2019 - Arizona 70 vs. Stanford 54
- Jan 09, 2019 - Arizona 75 vs. Stanford 70