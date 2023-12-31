Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Arizona 10-2, Stanford 5-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stanford Cardinal at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Maples Pavilion. One thing working in Arizona's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last six matches.

Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Golden Bears 100-81. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-26.

Arizona's win on Friday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Caleb Love, who scored 22 points. Motiejus Krivas was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stanford on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Sun Devils by a score of 76-73. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Stanford in their matchups with Arizona State: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brandon Angel, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for the Cardinal, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 93.2 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arizona was able to grind out a solid win over Stanford in their previous matchup back in March, winning 95-84. Does Arizona have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stanford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.