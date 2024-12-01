Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Stanford looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 43-34 lead against Cal Poly.

If Stanford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-1 in no time. On the other hand, Cal Poly will have to make due with a 4-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-4, Stanford 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs will face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Maples Pavilion. The Mustangs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

Cal Poly took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 82-79 win over Grambling State.

Meanwhile, Stanford's undefeated season came to an end after six games on Tuesday. They took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Grand Canyon. The Cardinal didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Stanford had strong showings from Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaylen Blakes, who scored 22 points plus six rebounds and five assists. The contest was Raynaud's fifth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Less helpful for Stanford was Ryan Agarwal's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Cal Poly's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-4. As for Stanford, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal Poly hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cal Poly was pulverized by Stanford 80-43 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Cal Poly was down 47-19.

Odds

Stanford is a big 14.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford has won both of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 7 years.