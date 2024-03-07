Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: California 13-17, Stanford 12-17

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Maples Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.3% worse than the opposition, a fact California found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Utes on the road and fell 88-59. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points California has scored all season.

California's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jalen Cone, who scored 19 points. Cone didn't help California's cause all that much against Colorado last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Stanford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 81-71 to the Buffaloes. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Stanford in their matchups with Colorado: they've now lost seven in a row.

Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Jones was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

This is the second loss in a row for the Golden Bears and nudges their season record down to 13-17. As for the Cardinal, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: California have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

California came out on top in a nail-biter against Stanford in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 73-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for California since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Stanford is a 4-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

California has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.