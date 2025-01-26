Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Stanford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 33-25 lead against Florida State.

If Stanford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-6 in no time. On the other hand, Florida State will have to make due with a 13-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Florida State 13-6, Stanford 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.65

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, Stanford blew past Miami, posting an 88-51 win. That looming 88-51 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Cardinal yet this season.

Stanford can attribute much of their success to Maxime Raynaud, who shot 4-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. Raynaud has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last five times he's played. Another player making a difference was Chisom Okpara, who posted 12 points.

Stanford was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Miami only posted six.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Florida State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-68 to California.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Malique Ewin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Jamir Watkins was another key player, earning 18 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

Stanford is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for Florida State, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 13-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stanford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Stanford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Stanford is a 4.5-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.