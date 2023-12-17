Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Idaho 6-4, Stanford 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Idaho had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three last Saturday. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 63-62 win over the Trailblazers.

Meanwhile, Stanford's three-game losing streak finally came to an end two weeks ago. Everything went their way against the Toreros as the Cardinal made off with a 88-64 win. The victory was just what Stanford needed coming off of a 73-51 defeat in their prior game.

Stanford's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brandon Angel, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Spencer Jones was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Vandals' win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-4. As for the Cardinal, the win got them back to even at 4-4.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Stanford, as the team is favored by a full 17 points. Idaho might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Idaho came up short against Stanford in their previous meeting back in December of 2016, falling 86-80. Can Idaho avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stanford is a big 17-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.