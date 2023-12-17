Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Idaho 6-4, Stanford 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will be home for the holidays to greet the Idaho Vandals at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Stanford finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They put the hurt on the Toreros with a sharp 88-64 victory last Sunday. The victory was just what Stanford needed coming off of a 73-51 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stanford to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brandon Angel, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for Angel. Another player making a difference was Spencer Jones, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Idaho entered their tilt with Utah Tech with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Vandals dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off the Trailblazers 63-62.

The victory got the Cardinal back to even at 4-4. As for the Vandals, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-4.

Stanford beat Idaho 86-80 when the teams last played back in December of 2016. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Idaho have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.