Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Stanford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 38-33 lead against Norfolk State.

Stanford entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Norfolk State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Norfolk State 4-1, Stanford 4-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Spartans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stanford Cardinal at 10:00 p.m. ET at Maples Pavilion. Both have allowed few points on average, (the Spartans: 62.4, the Cardinal: 61) so any points scored will be well earned.

Last Saturday, Norfolk State beat Hampton 67-58. The 67-point effort marked the Spartans' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Norfolk State can attribute much of their success to Christian Ings, who posted 16 points in addition to seven assists, and Brian Moore Jr., who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Ings a new career-high in threes (two).

Meanwhile, Stanford entered their tilt with UC Davis on Sunday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They walked away with a 79-65 win over the Aggies.

Among those leading the charge was Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds. Raynaud is crushing it when it comes to rebounds: he's pulled down at least 11 every time he's taken the court this season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Blakes, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus two steals.

Stanford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Norfolk State's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Stanford, they pushed their record up to 4-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Norfolk State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Stanford is probably looking forward to this one considering their 15.5 advantage in the spread. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Stanford is a big 15.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinal, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

