Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: UCLA 11-11, Stanford 11-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, Stanford is heading back home. They and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

We saw a pretty high 165.5-over/under line set for Stanford's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 82-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, Stanford had strong showings from Maxime Raynaud, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds and two steals, and Michael Jones, who scored 21 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Raynaud has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Stanford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UCLA entered their tilt with the Ducks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bruins beat the Ducks on Saturday by the very same score they won with last week: 71-63. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, as UCLA's was.

UCLA relied on the efforts of Sebastian Mack, who scored 16 points along with three steals, and Dylan Andrews, who scored 21 points along with seven assists. Mack didn't help UCLA's cause all that much against the Beavers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Cardinal's defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for the Bruins, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 11-11 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Stanford just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots this season. Given Stanford's sizable advantage in that area, the Bruins will need to find a way to close that gap.

Stanford was able to grind out a solid win over the Bruins in their previous matchup back in January, winning 59-53. Does Stanford have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bruins turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Stanford is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.