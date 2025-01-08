Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Va. Tech 6-8, Stanford 9-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Hokies in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Va. Tech took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They skirted by Miami 86-85 thanks to a clutch free throw from Mylyjael Poteat with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Va. Tech relied on the efforts of Poteat, who went 10 for 16 en route to 25 points plus two steals, and Toibu Lawal, who went 8 for 10 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds and five assists. Lawal is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Stanford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a hard 83-68 fall against Pittsburgh. The Cardinal's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from Maxime Raynaud, who went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Raynaud also posted a 70% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Chisom Okpara was another key player, posting 14 points plus two blocks.

Va. Tech pushed their record up to 6-8 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Stanford, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-5.

Odds

Stanford is a big 8.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

