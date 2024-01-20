Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Washington 11-7, Stanford 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Washington in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Thursday, the Huskies skirted by the Golden Bears 77-75 thanks to a clutch jump shot.

Washington's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Anthony Holland, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stanford last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-75 to the Cougars. Stanford has struggled against Washington State recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Kanaan Carlyle was another key contributor, scoring 31 points.

Stanford struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Huskies' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-7. As for the Cardinal, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Washington hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Washington came up short against Stanford in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 81-69. Can Washington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stanford is a slight 2-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Stanford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.