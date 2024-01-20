Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Washington 11-7, Stanford 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Maples Pavilion. Washington will be strutting in after a win while Stanford will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, the Huskies skirted by the Golden Bears 77-75 thanks to a clutch jump shot.

Washington's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Keion Brooks Jr. led the charge by scoring 21 points along with seven rebounds. Anthony Holland was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stanford on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-75 to the Cougars. Stanford has struggled against Washington State recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Stanford saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Raynaud continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Kanaan Carlyle, who scored 31 points.

Stanford struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Huskies' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-7. As for the Cardinal, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Washington hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Washington came up short against Stanford in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 81-69. Can Washington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stanford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.