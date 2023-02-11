Who's Playing
Arizona @ Stanford
Current Records: Arizona 22-3; Stanford 10-14
What to Know
The #4 Arizona Wildcats won both of their matches against the Stanford Cardinal last season (81-69 and 84-80) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Arizona will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Maples Pavilion at 8 p.m. ET. They should still be riding high after a big victory, while Stanford will be looking to regain their footing.
The Wildcats entered their contest on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the California Golden Bears as they made off with an 85-62 win. Five players on Arizona scored in the double digits: forward Azuolas Tubelis (23), guard Pelle Larsson (16), center Oumar Ballo (14), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (11), and guard Kylan Boswell (10).
Stanford lost a heartbreaker to the Arizona State Sun Devils when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for Stanford as they fell 69-65 to ASU. Despite the loss, the Cardinal got a solid performance out of forward Brandon Angel, who had 13 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.
Stanford's defeat took them down to 10-14 while Arizona's win pulled them up to 22-3. On Thursday the Wildcats relied heavily on Azuolas Tubelis, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 boards. It will be up to Stanford's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Stanford.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Arizona 84 vs. Stanford 80
- Mar 03, 2022 - Arizona 81 vs. Stanford 69
- Jan 20, 2022 - Arizona 85 vs. Stanford 57
- Jan 28, 2021 - Stanford 73 vs. Arizona 64
- Dec 19, 2020 - Stanford 78 vs. Arizona 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Arizona 69 vs. Stanford 60
- Feb 24, 2019 - Arizona 70 vs. Stanford 54
- Jan 09, 2019 - Arizona 75 vs. Stanford 70
- Mar 01, 2018 - Arizona 75 vs. Stanford 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arizona 73 vs. Stanford 71
- Feb 08, 2017 - Arizona 74 vs. Stanford 67
- Jan 01, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Stanford 52
- Mar 05, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Stanford 62
- Jan 21, 2016 - Arizona 71 vs. Stanford 57