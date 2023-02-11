Who's Playing

Arizona @ Stanford

Current Records: Arizona 22-3; Stanford 10-14

What to Know

The #4 Arizona Wildcats won both of their matches against the Stanford Cardinal last season (81-69 and 84-80) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Arizona will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Maples Pavilion at 8 p.m. ET. They should still be riding high after a big victory, while Stanford will be looking to regain their footing.

The Wildcats entered their contest on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the California Golden Bears as they made off with an 85-62 win. Five players on Arizona scored in the double digits: forward Azuolas Tubelis (23), guard Pelle Larsson (16), center Oumar Ballo (14), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (11), and guard Kylan Boswell (10).

Stanford lost a heartbreaker to the Arizona State Sun Devils when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. It was close but no cigar for Stanford as they fell 69-65 to ASU. Despite the loss, the Cardinal got a solid performance out of forward Brandon Angel, who had 13 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

Stanford's defeat took them down to 10-14 while Arizona's win pulled them up to 22-3. On Thursday the Wildcats relied heavily on Azuolas Tubelis, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 boards. It will be up to Stanford's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Stanford.