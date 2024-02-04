We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona Wildcats are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is 16-5 overall and 11-0 at home, while Stanford is 11-9 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Wildcats have dominated this series over the years, winning 16 of the last 20 meetings against the Cardinal.

Arizona vs. Stanford spread: Arizona -17.5

Arizona vs. Stanford over/under: 163.5 points

Arizona vs. Stanford money line: Arizona: -2348, Stanford: +1133

What you need to know about Stanford

Arizona State typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Stanford proved too difficult a challenge. The Cardinal came out on top against the Sun Devils by a score of 71-62. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stanford to victory, but perhaps none more so than Michael Jones, who scored 18 points. The Cardinal also got some help courtesy of Brandon Angel, who dropped a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cardinal have lost 11 of their last 12 games against Arizona on the road. However, Stanford is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games played on a Sunday.

What you need to know about Arizona

In what's become a running theme this season, Arizona gave its fans yet another huge victory on Thursday. The Wildcats simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the California Golden Bears 91-65 at home. With Arizona ahead 48-28 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Oumar Ballo was the offensive standout for Arizona as he dropped a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Caleb Love, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds. For the season, Love is averaging 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

